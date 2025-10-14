Tron: Ares Proves That Jared Leto Is Box Office Poison

Jared Leto couldn't help make "Tron: Ares" a success for Disney. The Oscar-winner was at the top of the call sheet for the long-awaited "Tron" film. But despite a lot of flashy visuals and a bangin' soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails, the movie absolutely bombed at the box office during its opening weekend. As a result, Leto's star power is now firmly in question, although a deeper look at the numbers suggests it should've been questioned a long, long time ago.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, "Tron: Ares" made $33.2 million domestically and $26.7 million internationally for a $59.9 million global debut. For context, 2010's "Tron: Legacy" bowed to $44 million domestically en route to $400 million worldwide on a $170 million budget, itself $10 million less than what "Ares" reportedly cost. Pre-release projects had "Ares" taking in $40-$50 million. Instead, it fell well short of that mark, which was already a modest one for a blockbuster of this size.

With that, it's now been years since Leto was part of any movie that could be considered a hit. His post-2020 output has been dizzyingly disastrous, with his run including "The Little Things" ($31 million worldwide/$30 million budget), "House of Gucci" ($153 million worldwide/$75 million budget), "Morbius" ($167 million worldwide/$75 million budget)), and "Haunted Mansion" ($118 million worldwide/$150 million budget).

"House of Gucci" could, in a sense, be considered a qualified hit by pandemic-era standards given its relative acclaim, but even that's generous. "The Little Things" also suffered from its simultaneous HBO Max release. Still, bad is bad. "Morbius" flopped in spite of Marvel's good name and was an outright critical disaster. Sure, it might've made money in the long run, but as a box office gambit? It was a train wreck, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.