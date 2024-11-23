20 Years Ago, Colin Farrell Led A Box Office Flop Of Historic Proportions

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"We all had our tuxedos ready. I'm not even joking," Colin Farrell said in a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on the 2004 historical epic "Alexander," directed by Oliver Stone. "We were all like, 'Right, lads, we're off to the Oscars. This is a sure thing.' And then it came out."

It came out, indeed, and as alluded to by the Oscar-nominated actor (not for this movie, it should be noted), things didn't exactly go as planned. In the aftermath of Ridley Scott's Best Picture-winning "Gladiator," Stone finally had the opportunity to scrape together funding for his three-hour take on Alexander the Great. The timing seemed perfect. The cast was a murderer's row. The production had all of the resources in the world at its disposal. But by just about every measure, the outcome was nothing shy of an epic disaster.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Alexander" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over the film's long journey to screen, how things came together in the aftermath of "Gladiator," what happened during the grand production, what happened when the movie hit theaters, the aftermath of the theatrical release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?