25 Years Ago, A Forgotten Historical Epic Became A Box Office Bomb For The Ages

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

1999 is widely considered to be one of the best years in cinema history. Truthfully, 25 years later, it's not remotely hard to see why. It saw the release of groundbreaking films like "The Matrix," which remains one of the most important sci-fi hits ever made. The likes of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," "Toy Story 2," "The Blair Witch Project," "American Pie," "Sleepy Hollow," "Deep Blue Sea," "Eyes Wide Shut," "Fight Club," "The Mummy," and so much more. It's an embarrassment of riches.

Unfortunately, even the best year is going to have its share of misfires. As far as 1999 goes, the biggest misfire of them all (at least by reputation) is unquestionably "The 13th Warrior." Directed by John McTiernan, of "Die Hard" and "Predator" fame, the historical epic is often cited as one of the biggest box office bombs of the '90s, with numerous reports claiming that the film lost somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million. 25 years removed and two things are true at once. 1) "The 13th Warrior" bombed its way into the pages of cinema history and 2) Reports that this is one of the biggest bombs in history may be more than a little overblown. Be that as it may, no amount of ink spilled now can clean the stink off of this financial blunder.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The 13th Warrior" for its 25th anniversary. We'll go over how the movie came to be, the John McTiernan vs. Michael Crichton of it all, the movie's perhaps over-inflated budget, what happened in the years after its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?