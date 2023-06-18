The Antonio Banderas Action Film That Became A Box Office Flop And Lost $98 Million

According to Box Office Mojo, the lowest-grossing opening for a major studio's wide release remains, over a decade later, "The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure." That film opened in late August 2012 and grossed a mere $443,901 in its first weekend. That averages out to about $200 per screen. As I was one of the attendees, I pushed the grosses up from a mere $443,889.

Studying box office bombs is always fascinating, as there doesn't seem to be much rhyme nor reason over which films succeed and which films tank. Studios typically pour money into movies they consider "safe bets," usually making sequels and costly, proven franchise movies as their tentpoles, and many such films are indeed expected to succeed. It was unlikely that "Avengers: Endgame" would tank after the success of the previous 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Other films, however, seem perfectly poised to be hits and tank regardless. Some may have excellent special effects, great stories, proven stars, or even recognizable I.P., and yet no one will be interested. It will take a little bit of picking apart to find out why something like "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" or "John Carter" bombed as hard as they did. The latter, incidentally, remains the biggest box office bomb of all time.

John McTiernan's 1999 historical battle picture "The 13th Warrior" is one of those mysteries. It starred the hot Antonio Banderas and celebrated international actor Omar Sharif. It had outsize production value and was made not long after "Braveheart," a time when historical battle epics appeared to be briefly in vogue. It was also based on a novel by Michael Crichton, whose book "Jurassic Park" was adapted into a film of some renown.

So what happened?