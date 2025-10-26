How The Chainsaw Man Movie Sets Up Season 2 Of The Anime Series

Spoilers for "Chainsaw Man" follow.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's "Chainsaw Man" manga is divided into two parts: Part 1 (Chapters 1-97), and the still-ongoing Part 2. The 12-episode "Chainsaw Man" anime adapted up to chapter 38, and now new movie "Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc" blitzes through 14 chapters, ending at no. 52. A second season of the anime, which has not been officially announced but seems inevitable, is on track to finish out Part 1.

"Chainsaw Man" takes place in a world where "Devils" — monsters personifying mankind's fears — rampage. Denji is a Japanese boy living in poverty, having inherited his dad's debts to the Yakuza, and is friends with the dog-like Chainsaw Devil, Pochita. When Denji is murdered by the mob, Pochita revives him by becoming his new heart. The new Chainsaw-powered Denji is recruited into the Japanese office of Public Safety, who are Devil hunters overseen by the enigmatic Miss Makima.

The Reze arc was the best portion of "Chainsaw Man" Part 1 to adapt into a movie. It's right smack in the middle of the narrative, so a convenient bridge between TV seasons, and largely self-contained. Denji meets a sweet girl named Reze who starts dating him ... but only because she's actually the Bomb Devil. Reze, raised as a weapon by the Russian Government, is out to steal Denji's heart, literally. Yet while Reze is no doubt the star villain of this movie, another threat lurks in the background, and Reze's character foreshadows the final evil that Denji will face in Part 1: Makima.

The story's anime so far has been faithful to Fujimoto's manga, so there's no reason to assume Makima is less than the monster manga readers know she is. "Reze Arc" gives us a hint of her power and evil.