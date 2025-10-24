Chainsaw Man And Demon Slayer Are Doing The Exact Same Thing Right Now, But Does It Work?

Theatrical movies based on small-screen animes have been around for as long as anime itself. "Astro Boy," widely considered the foundation for what we now call anime, started as a TV show in 1963 and got a theatrically-released movie in 1964 (which compiled three episodes of the show into a feature-length film). Indeed, most popular anime series eventually give rise to a theatrical feature or two (or two dozen-plus, in the case of "Pokémon").

These movies tend to be standalone, non-canonical filler stories that are completely unconnected to the anime's ongoing narrative and are designed to be understood and enjoyed by general audiences — really, they're excuses for action and fan service not normally seen in the original show. Lately, however, there's been a new trend we're calling the "anime arc movie." These films are direct adaptations of the anime's original source material and often feature a story arc that would be too short for a 12-episode series. In the case of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train," it became one of the most successful movies of 2020 and helped keep theaters alive during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Since then, this trend has exploded in popularity. "Demon Slayer" is currently concluding its story with a trilogy of money-printing movies, "Haikyu!!" is finishing its own story with a two-part film, "Jujutsu Kaisen" adapted a prequel comic into a feature-length movie linked to the main anime, and "Attack on Titan" essentially got a two-and-a-half-hour-long film split in two to air on television. (It was also released in theaters to great success.) Now, 2025 has brought us both the first "Demon Slayer" movie, titled "Infinity Castle," and the "Chainsaw Man" film "Reze Arc." But while these films obviously make a ludicrous amount of money, are they a good idea, creatively-speaking?