Everything You Need To Remember About Demon Slayer Before Infinity Castle

"Demon Slayer" is one of the strangest anime phenomena of the modern era. The manga, created by Koyoharu Gotoge, wasn't exactly a hit when it first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump, and the anime adaptation by ufotable wasn't exactly a must-watch when it first premiered. And yet, both quickly rose to become not only hits, but proper anime juggernauts.

Toward the end of the first season, this was the anime to watch, and fans rushed to read the manga and find out where the story would go, making it a bona fide hit in its later years before the manga ended (rather quickly for a story like this) in 2020. That same year brought proof of the mainstream success and popularity of "Demon Slayer" when its first movie, "Mugen Train," became one of the highest-grossing films worldwide and kept cinemas alive during the early days of the pandemic. Since then, "Demon Slayer" has continued to release movies and make serious bank at the box office with each new release.

Most of these releases have been special screenings — essentially just a compilation of episodes already aired on TV and a preview of the next season's premiere. But that was before. Now, "Demon Slayer" is nearing the end of its run and, to tell the epic conclusion of the story of Tanjiro Kamado and the fight against the demon king Muzan Kibutsuji, we're getting not just one but a whole trilogy of movies.

In case you don't have time to rewatch the entire show before you watch "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle," here is everything you need to remember about the "Demon Slayer" franchise.