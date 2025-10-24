The Scariest Thing About Halloween 2025 Might Just Be The Box Office

The box office has been an up-and-down ride for years now, but things are about to get downright terrifying. Halloween is just around the corner and, for a great many folks out there, that means lots of good-natured fright. But for movie theaters, this year's All Hallows' Eve frame is looking scary in a bad way.

Because Halloween falls on a Friday this year, Hollywood has decided to release no new big studio movies over the weekend. The biggest releases will be the expansion of Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" starring Emma Stone, as well as the 40th anniversary re-release of "Back to the Future." Unfortunately, "Bugonia" is only expected to earn between $1.5 million and $5 million, while "Back to the Future" will pull in $4 to $6.5 million, per Box Office Theory.

Theaters will be otherwise left to survive on holdovers such as "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," "Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc," "Shelby Oaks," and "Regretting You," most of which are tracking in the over/under $20 million range. On a second weekend, depending on how well they hold and how the openings shake out, those movies can't expect to make any more than $10 million, give or take.

Netflix, meanwhile, will re-release its smash hit "KPop Demon Hunters" over the holiday after topping the box office with it back in August. While the streamer doesn't officially report box office numbers, there's a decent chance it'll win out again by default.

Then there's "Black Phone 2," which, even after a killer opening, will be headed into its third weekend of release by then. All told, we're looking at a situation where the number one movie may be lucky to eclipse $10 million, with most others hovering in the over/under $5 million range, if that. It's going to be bleak.