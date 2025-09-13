A Low-Budget Box Office Juggernaut Spawned The Conjuring Cinematic Universe

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Everyone's had dolls, and toys, and things growing up, and you associate those with happy thoughts and good times in your life. So, whenever you come across things that have such a positive association you think you trust, and they deceive you, it becomes all the more scary." Those are the words of Annabelle Wallis, who plays Mia in "Annabelle." Audiences, it turns out, largely agreed with her assessment.

Released in 2014, "Annabelle" was the first spin-off in The Conjuring Universe. It was a smash hit that helped build the one and only $2 billion horror franchise in history. A franchise that is rapidly approaching the $3 billion mark globally at the box office, we might add. It's all pretty impressive for a movie with a mere $6.5 million production budget. More than that, it was a movie that very few people seemed to like at the time. All the same, it was an indisputably important, key part of modern horror's most bankable franchise.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Annabelle" in honor of the recent, record-breaking success of "The Conjuring: Last Rites." We'll go over how the film came to be, how Warner Bros. very rapidly seized on a golden opportunity, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it more than a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?