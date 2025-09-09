All 10 Conjuring Universe Movies Ranked

Of the four main "Conjuring" films that focus on Ed and Lorraine Warren, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" is the weakest because it breaks with the established formula. That formula usually has a family being haunted by ghosts and/or demons and the Warrens showing up to help them. "The Devil Made Me Do It," however, changes things up and throws in a murder trial. And here's the thing: The murder in the film is based on a real murder that actually happened, and the accused killer, a young man named Arne Johnson, really went into court and claimed that he was possessed by a demon when he committed the deed.

Using that tragic story as the basis for a popcorn horror movie feels a little icky, although the film does try to distance itself from the real events in certain ways. As director Michael Chaves told us during an interview around the release of the film, "There were things that actually made [the victim] look very bad, things that he did that day that just did not look good. And it was tricky to thread that needle, because Arne murdered him. Arne took his life. And it was important that we didn't want to make [the victim] look like a bad guy, because it would have been very easy for us to tell us the straight story, but it [might] make him look like a villain, and then it almost starts to justify [the] murder."

The film also has the Warrens eventually facing off against a human adversary, an occultist played by Eugenie Bondurant — she's the one summoning up the film's supernatural mumbo-jumbo that directly caused Arne to commit murder. It's one thing to have Ed and Lorraine fight ghosts; that's their job, after all. It's another to have them doing battle with a flesh and blood human like they're cops or superheroes. It just feels wrong.