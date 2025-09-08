The Conjuring Franchise's Greatest Strength Has Never Been Its Scares

Mild spoilers for "The Conjuring: Last Rites" follow.

"The Conjuring" films have been going strong since 2013, resulting in one of the most popular and successful horror franchises of all time. The series has what you could consider two tiers: there are the main films, which focus on intrepid paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and then there are the spin-off films, which focus on ghosts and ghouls the Warrens have encountered ("Annabelle Comes Home," the best of the spin-off films, also features the Warrens in a bit of an extended cameo).

While the critical reaction to the Conjuring Universe films has been mixed, virtually all of the entries have found success at the box office. What made this series have such staying-power? Why did we all keep coming back again and again? This week, the main series wraps up with "The Conjuring: Last Rites," a film being billed as the conclusion to the story of the Warrens, as played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. I have my doubts that this is truly the end — there's bound to be a spin-off or two that doesn't feature the Warrens ("The Nun 3," perhaps?) on the horizon. But to be honest, I'm not that interested in that. Because for me, the secret to "The Conjuring" franchise's success has always been Ed and Lorraine.

Sure, these movies have fun scares that make audiences jump in their seats and have us laughing nervously. And yes, everyone loves an iconic movie villain like Annabelle the creepy doll and Valac the Nun. But none of these things would matter much were it not for the undying love between Ed and Lorraine.