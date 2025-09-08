The Conjuring: Last Rites Just Broke One Of Horror's Biggest Box Office Records

At a time when the box office is more unpredictable than it's ever been, we can generally count on horror to come through. It's the most bankable, reliable genre out there, save for the occasional high-profile flop. And "The Conjuring: Last Rites" is about as far from a flop as one can get. In fact, the latest entry in the long-running Conjuring Universe not only enjoyed a record-breaking debut at the box office, but it also now stands alone as the horror movie with the biggest opening weekend of all time. Yes, really.

Directed by Michael Chaves, "Last Rites" made $84 million domestically to go with an astounding $110 million internationally for a grand total of $194 million worldwide. Mind you, for a film with a reported $55 million budget, that would be a damn fine final number, let alone an opening weekend. More importantly though, that massive opening now ensures this movie's place in the cinema history books, as it has overtaken 2017's "It" to snag the biggest global box office bow ever for a horror film.

"It," for the record, opened to $190 million on its way to a $700 million total worldwide gross. On top of that, director Andy Muschietti's adaptation of Stephen King's beloved novel remains the highest-grossing horror movie ever globally. Needless to say, that's great company to be in, regardless of how "Last Rites" fares from this point on. Interestingly, "It" was also an early September release hailing from Warner Bros., just like this year's "Conjuring" sequel.

Aside from those similarities, though, what the latest "Conjuring" film managed to do is quite staggering. At the time, "It" felt like it was being marketed like wild, taking off in the broader cultural sphere. Not to diminish anything, but it feels like "Last Rites" managed to coast to this record-breaking number without nearly as much pre-release build up. That's downright remarkable.