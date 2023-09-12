Annabelle: The Terrifying True Story That Helped Launch A Horror Franchise

Haunted dolls in horror make for a perfect mix of the occult and the mundane. An everyday object, or toy to be precise, can be responsible for terrors unimaginable once it assumes a life of its own in ways that cannot be explained or articulated. The Conjuring Universe often hinges itself on haunted everyday objects and occurrences, but the Annabelle doll serves as the foundation for a franchise that revolves around the dramatized lives of paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren. These fictionalized cases, which are allegedly based on actual paranormal activity investigated by the real Warrens, generally deal with evil entities, and Annabelle's introduction to the big screen helped these films gain mainstream attention and balloon into the massive horror franchise we know and love today.

Popular perception of the Warrens, which has almost entirely been shaped by Hollywood portrayal, mars details of actual investigative reports surrounding the cases that the duo handled back in the day. Moreover, dramatized versions of paranormal cases are naturally embellished for narrative reasons, where details are added or altered for shock value and theatrical effect. A lot has been said about the real Annabelle doll and the trail of terror it left behind for those who had the misfortune of owning it — however, it is easy to misconstrue embellishments for fact or take sensationalized paranormal reports at face value. After all, there are marked differences between the garish, terrifying Annabelle of the movies, and the seemingly harmless Raggedy Ann doll steeped in mysterious notoriety.

Here's a look at the long, convoluted history of the Annabelle doll, and the dark, murky legacy it leaves behind for such a popular horror franchise that still endures.