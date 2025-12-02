Marvel's 2025 Box Office Proves That The MCU Has Fallen From Grace

For roughly a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the unquestioned king of all things at the box office. From the very beginning in 2008 when "Iron Man" became an unexpected smash hit to the unbelievably high highs of the $2.79 billion success of "Avengers: Endgame," it was an incredible run. To date, the franchise has netted more than $32 billion in ticket sales globally. Unfortunately for Disney and Marvel Studios, those numbers have been climbing more slowly in recent years, with the hits harder to come by. 2025 is now nothing if not evidence of the MCU's fall from grace.

"Zootopia 2" recently posted an absolutely staggering $559.5 million global opening over Thanksgiving. With that, after just a handful of days, it managed to climb into the list of the 10 highest-grossing movies worldwide for 2025. In doing so, it kicked Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" ($521.8 million) off the list entirely. James Gunn's "Superman" ($616.6 million) is now the only superhero movie in the top 10 for the year.

Setting aside 2020 when the ill-fated "The New Mutants" ($49.1 million worldwide) was the only Marvel movie released in a year crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the first time since 2011 that Marvel Studios won't have at least one movie in the global top 10. 2011 saw only "Thor" ($449.3 million) and "Captain America: The First Avenger" ($370.5 million) released in the lead up to "The Avengers" in 2012.

But 2012 was the point of no return, as "The Avengers" became a record-shattering $1.51 billion, game-changing success. From that point on, it felt like Kevin Feige and the brass at Marvel Studios could do no wrong. Then, everything started to change.