5 Reasons Why Zootopia 2 Crushed The Box Office

It always looked like we were going to end 2025 on a high note at the box office thanks to some heavy-hitters arriving in theaters over the last handful of weeks of the year, but nobody could have predicted this. Disney's "Zootopia 2" just posted a record-smashing debut over the Thanksgiving holiday, obliterating expectations to deliver the biggest global opening ever for an animated movie.

Over the five-day, Wednesday to Sunday holiday stretch, "Zootopia 2" earned an absolutely mind-melting $559.5 million globally. That includes $158 million domestically, easily taking the crown away from "Wicked: For Good" after its $147 million opening. The "Wicked" sequel was still mighty, taking in another $93 million over the long weekend. The long-awaited "Zootopia" sequel was an even bigger draw around the world, bringing in $401.5 million internationally.

"Zootopia 2" picks back up with officers Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they investigate a big mystery involving Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan), who turns Zootopia upside down upon arrival. Jared Bush and Byron Howard co-directed the film. The original "Zootopia" did just over $1 billion globally in 2016. The sequel now figures to far exceed that mark.

So, what went right here? How did Disney hit it out of the park so hard with its latest sequel? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Zootopia 2" ruled the box office on its record-breaking opening weekend. Let's get into it.