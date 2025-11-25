Zootopia 2 Review: A Refreshing Reminder Of What Disney Animation Is Capable Of Achieving

By the time "Zootopia" hit theaters in 2016, the idea of making a cop the underdog hero in a kids' movie was already ... let's say, "dicey." But with "Paw Patrol" ruling the preschool airwaves, Hollywood had clearly learned that "cute animal + tiny uniform = merchandising gold." Disney's entry was a classic buddy-cop romp following Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), an overachieving rabbit from the rural Bunnyburrow who becomes the first of her kind on the Zootopia police force. Constantly underestimated, she overcorrects straight into rule-breaking territory and reluctantly teams up with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a con-artist fox, to crack a major case and expose corruption.

The film doubles as a somewhat clunky "Biases Are Bad" primer for kids, which makes its tidy ending — Judy and Nick becoming partners at the ZPD — feel awkward when you remember the real-world systemic racism baked into policing and the prison industrial complex. "Zootopia," for everything that it does right, will never be able to escape the shadow of it being copaganda for kids, something that in a post-2020 world doesn't have the plausible deniability it once did.

However, it also grossed over a billion dollars at the box office, making continued stories inevitable. The questionably titled but very enjoyable "Zootopia+" series on Disney+ provided snapshots of the day-to-day goings on of the denizens of "Zootopia," but without the beating heart of the film — Judy and Nick — at the center, it was a cute addition to the world that had audiences still craving more. Fortunately, "Zootopia 2" is the rare example of a follow-up film that can live up to the high bar set by the first movie, an all-time great sequel for the House of Mouse, and one of the best buddy-cop movies in years.