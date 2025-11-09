The Studio Note Zootopia's Creators Immediately And Completely Ignored

If there are indeed a billion puns strewn throughout "Zootopia," then I doubt we'd ever catch them all. But to Bush's credit, he sure snuck in a whole bunch. Some are blatantly front and center, like the hometown of Officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) being Bunnyburrow, as well as her iPod playlist consisting of songs from Fleetwood Yak, Guns N' Rodents, and Mick Jaguar. Most, however, take the form of all animal variations on well-known logos in the background of the movie. Some of the best ones are for businesses such as eBray, Itreea, Mousy's, Trader Doe's, Zuber, and a poster for a concert by the Roaring Stones. The film's marketing team even put out a cheeky selection of "Zootopia" Oscar parody posters for that year's Best Picture lineup.

Everyone's mileage will vary, but I'm someone who loves the sting of a good pun. In the words of Marge Simpson, I just think they're ... neat. I'll even go a step further in saying that they're absolutely necessary, especially with a movie like "Zootopia" (which presents so many easy opportunities to play around). My way of thinking is that the groan or look of disappointment on someone's face is so much more satisfying than the laugh itself. Give me your contempt!

Now that Bush is the Chief Creative Officer over at Walt Disney Animation Studios, I have to imagine that we're only going to get a whole lot more puns in the upcoming sequel. He should have prodded the mouse even further by releasing the movie as "Zoo2pia." Given the context of "Zootopia 2," that would snake some real guts.

"Zootopia" is currently streaming on Disney+. "Zootopia 2" opens in theaters on November 26, 2025.