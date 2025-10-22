Netflix Is Streaming A Disturbing Animated Movie Based On A Beloved Author's Book

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roald Dahl is one of the preeminent writers/illustrators in the history of British children's literature, though some kids discover Dahl's works through the movies they've been made into. The 1971 "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is a classic, and Danny DeVito's Americanized "Matilda" is a millennial touchstone. Dahl's art style hewed towards caricature (his villains were always ugly inside and out), and to capture that, some Dahl adaptations have opted for animation — such as the latest one, "The Twits."

Based on the 1980 novel, "The Twits" stars the eponymous couple (Margo Martindale and Johnny Vegas). They're a couple of, well, twits out to make everyone (including each other) miserable. The latest work of "Wreck-It Ralph" director Phil Johnston, "The Twits" is animated in 3D, but with a fitting dirtiness, rather than the Disney-meets-video game sheen of "Wreck-It Ralph."

Like the book, Mr. Twit is drawn with a bushy beard; "The Twits" sometimes feels like Dahl's lesson on the importance of shaving; the very first chapter of the book is called "Hairy Faces," and the book encourages the young readers to look at bearded men with suspicion and revulsion (chapter no. 3 discusses all the ways beards accumulate crumbs and filth).

The movie is appropriately filled with gross-out humor, but it also departs from and softens the book's meanness. Speaking to Cartoon Brew, Johnston explained:

"[Dahl's book is] really a series of sketches; the Twits being horrible to each other and to animals. So for me, the fun was taking these two hateful, fantastic characters and building a world around them. It's really more inspired by than adapted from the source material."

Hence, the movie introduces a central conflict (the Twits opening amusement park Twitlandia), a young hero in the orphan Beesha (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), and musical numbers.