Scream 6 Gets An Old Fashioned Movie Tie-In Music Video From Demi Lovato

I will always remember 2021 as the year Paramore's "Decode" finally came back to Spotify. The band wrote and recorded the broody, pop-goth anthem for the original "Twilight" movie in 2008, the same year Spotify launched. The "Twilight" soundtrack did massive numbers in traditional sales, and translated that popularity onto emerging streaming platforms. But after some time, it seems the rights holders of the "Twilight" OST had some kind of clash with Spotify. For years, the entire soundtrack was available to stream there — except for "Decode."

The absence of the song on the internet's most popular music streamer drove desperate fans in higher numbers than ever to YouTube, where, mercifully, the music video has remained available to watch since 2008. To date, the video for "Decode," in which Hayley Williams and band rock out in a forest clearing as Edward, Bella, and their nemeses zip by with fangs bared, has racked up 108,000+ comments 436 million views. That's more than double the amount of any of the band's other videos and a staggeringly large amount for any video uploaded before 2010.

The glory days of the music video, however, are undoubtedly behind us. The twin declines of TV ownership and basic cable subscriptions have rendered music video countdown shows like TRL obsolete, and no social media-based equivalent has cropped up in their place. Most tragically, that also has spelled the death of the movie music video tie-in marketing campaign, meaning culture-uniting songs like Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" ("Titanic"), Whitney Houston's "Queen of the Night" ("The Bodyguard"), and Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" are fewer and further between.

Whatever their reasons (I'm not questioning them), the folks behind the latest installment in the "Scream" franchise have decided to give this long-endangered trend a fresh face.