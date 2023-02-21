Scream 6 Won't Have A 'Pratfalling' Ghostface — This Time, He's All Business

A cornerstone of the "Scream" franchise is comedy. The film's exaggerated and nearly silly kills, at times, are part of what make the films so much fun. That said, there's always been a serious undertone to the narrative, as what's going on in them isn't exactly happy-go-lucky. In "Scream 6," Ghostface himself is going to take on much more of a hardened killer persona than they have in the past.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via DigitalSpy), the film's co-director Tyler Gillet told the publication:

"There are a tonne of fun, wonderful, classic Ghostface moments, but it's not the pratfalling Ghostface. We love that, but for this to be scary and to achieve a level of visceral tension, we wanted to put the character more in the real world. If Ghostface is trying to get through a door, it's going to happen! There's no giving up. When he's in pursuit, the pursuit doesn't end until he's achieved his goal."

He added that will mean "a more brazen streak" than any of the prior films, and noted that the character will now be "willing to strike in front of whole groups of people." Pretty hardcore, to be honest. Gillet noted, "We have tried to turn the volume up on that. I think for this movie to work, and for it to work specifically in this setting, there had to be a level of relentlessness that we maybe haven't seen before."