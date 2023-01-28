The Ghostface Killer Will Be 'Bolder' And 'More Brazen' In Scream VI

Of course, attempting to do something that truly stands apart from the rest of the franchise requires taking even bolder risks than just graphic kills. For Gillett, that also involved improving the pacing compared to what a typical "Scream" would feel like. "It really moves like it's on rocket fuel," Gillett explained. "You sit down, it starts, and the movie is just a ride. You get off two hours later, and you feel like you haven't taken a breath."

In exchange for the faster-paced, darker tone, however, there will be less time for the ironic meta humor that practically put "Scream" on the map."This starts, and it just goes," Gillett explains. "So there aren't really these large pockets to talk about other movies. It of course has all of the fun nods and meta-commentary. But we really loved how accelerated this story is. It felt like a reflection of how accelerated the process of making it was."

Now, this part feels particularly risky. "Scream" has always been adored not just for its self-awareness, but also its ability to comment on current horror trends and cliches. With a lessened focus on the genre commentary and meta aspects, will "Scream VI" even feel like a "Scream" film?

While there's a lot to be cynical about, it's only natural that a film franchise on its sixth entry would be looking for ways to refresh the formula. Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin seem to be willing to take unique risks, which could prove to be a good thing, and with 2022's "Scream," they've established a newcomer cast of likable characters that could potentially hold their own weight.

Will it all pay off? We'll find out when "Scream VI" opens on March 10, 2023.