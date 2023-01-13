Scream 6 Feels More Like A 'Reinvention' Than 'Part 6,' According To Kevin Williamson

Last year's "Scream" breathed new life into the long-running horror franchise, even as it took the lives of numerous characters in accordance with teen slasher tradition. Though it did bring back legacy faces like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette), it was the first "Scream" movie to be made without the involvement of Wes Craven, who directed the first four films but passed away in 2015.

Reviving Ghostface for a fifth round of meta-horror fun initially seemed like a dicey prospect (if you'll forgive the knife-edged pun), given that Craven was no longer with us and MTV and VH1 had somewhat diluted the "Scream" brand in the intervening years since "Scream 4." However, one key crew member who remained with the franchise was original screenwriter and series creator Kevin Williamson, who took on an executive producer role and will do so again for "Scream VI."

Williamson has another new horror movie, "Sick," debuting on Peacock this weekend; our review calls it "a well-made, well-executed, and smarty-written pandemic home invasion slasher that plays like 'The Strangers' for the COVID-19 era." While making the promotional rounds for "Sick" this week, Williamson also addressed the upcoming "Scream VI," giving it full-throated praise and telling Syfy Wire: