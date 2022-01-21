Scream Directors Had Serious Doubts About That Surprise Character Return

Massive spoilers for "Scream" (2022) follow, read on at your own peril.

Those who caught the new "Scream" re-quel were shocked to see the return of OG "Scream" slasher Billy Loomis, played by Skeet Ulrich in both films. Ulrich reprises his role as the "pansy-ass mama's boy" who tried to kill legacy star Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) back in Wes Craven's 1996 original film. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the nu-"Scream" is the fifth in its franchise; while Sidney has been in every entry, this is Ulrich's first appearance in 25 years. Here, Loomis is the hallucinated passenger of Samantha "Sam" Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera. Upon discovery that she is Loomis' secret daughter, Sam struggles with anxieties surrounding her identity, and Loomis encourages her to give in and become who she was meant to be, an extension of the franchise's running theme of women reclaiming their narrative from others who would write it for them.

Speaking to The Wrap, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin divulged the details of Ulrich's appearance in the film. As many fans have pointed out on social, Loomis' ethereal spot in the plot felt foreign to the franchise, something "Scream" (1996) screenwriter Kevin Williamson pointed out early on. Bettinelli-Olpin elaborates: