Samara Weaving Joins Scream 6 Cast, Reuniting With Ready Or Not Directors

Weaving joining the cast is exciting even for folks who don't have much investment in the "Scream" franchise, because she's an absolute joy in every horror film she's in. The performer has proven her abilities as a scream queen, starring in a wide range of horror films and shows including "The Babysitter," "Ash vs. Evil Dead," and "Mayhem." She starred in Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's 2019 film "Ready or Not," where she played a young woman whose fiancé's family inducts new members into the clan with a potentially deadly game. "Ready or Not" is an absolute blast and has one of the best horror endings in a long, long time, so it's great to see her reunite with the creative team that gave her the opportunity to really let loose.

The directors originally wanted her to be in "Scream 5," but due to scheduling conflicts, they were unable to make that happen. Since they're back in the director's chairs once more, they reached out to Weaving and the magic finally happened. Also joining Weaving are Liana Liberato ("The Beach House"), Devyn Nekoda ("Ghostwriter"), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Josh Segarra ("Arrow"), Jack Champion ("Avatar: The Way of Water"), and Dermot Mulroney ("My Best Friend's Wedding"). Sadly, some franchise stars won't be back, like Neve Campbell, but there's always "Scream 7."

In the upcoming sixth chapter of the "Scream" franchise, the survivors of "Scream 5" will head to New York in an attempt to leave their tragic pasts behind them in Woodsboro. Unfortunately, it seems like Ghostface followed them to the Big Apple, because otherwise how would there be a movie?

"Scream 6" is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 31, 2023.