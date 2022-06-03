Scream 6 Adds Dermot Mulroney As Potential Victim/Killer

In thrilling news for franchise fans, "Scream 4" actress Hayden Panettiere is set to return for the new film as well, reprising her role as resourceful survivor Kirby. Gale Weathers actress Courteney Cox is also apparently on board for another round, while Campbell has yet to comment on whether or not she's set to return. Unfortunately, should the core crew of the original "Scream" series return, they'll undoubtedly be short a member. Beloved Ghostface-fighting veteran Dewey Riley (David Arquette) bit the bullet in the latest installment of the series.

Though Mulroney's role as a cop may initially raise the hackles of fans who had a soft spot in their hearts for Deputy Dewey, there are plenty of directions the new installment could take with the character. Aside from Dewey, the police in "Scream" movies tend to be useless at best, and stabbing practice for Ghostface at worst. There's also always the chance Mulroney will play the villain, although the large majority of "Scream" killers in the past have turned out to be teenagers themselves. I for one will be treating Mulroney's character the same way a seasoned fan should treat every new addition to a "Scream" movie: with suspicion.

"Scream 6" is set to film this summer, with a script from James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Vanderbilt and Busick penned the most recent installment of the series, and also co-wrote the bloody 2019 newlywed horror pic "Ready or Not." The filmmakers behind this year's "Scream" installment, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will also be back to helm the new sequel. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are the first filmmakers to take on a "Scream" film since Craven's passing in 2015 and dedicated the latest movie to the beloved director.

"Scream 6" is currently set to open on March 31, 2023.