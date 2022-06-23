Mission: Impossible Actor Henry Czerny Joins Scream 6, Let The Czernaissance Begin!

Henry Czerny is one of those actors that may not be a household name like "Tom Cruise" or "Matthew McConaughey," but if Czerny is attached to the project, trust and believe you're in for a great time. Known primarily for films your dad probably watched ad nauseum on a Sunday afternoon like "Mission: Impossible," "Clear and Present Danger," and "The Ice Storm," Czerny has also made quite the mark in the world of horror, starring in films like "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," and the criminally underseen zombie comedy, "Fido."

As first announced by Deadline, Czerny is now joining the cast of "Scream 6," which tracks considering the directors at the helm. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of Radio Silence, were wise to make him the patriarch of the Le Domas family in "Ready or Not." Reuniting the Radio Silence guys with Czerny is a recipe for success regardless of the project, but bringing one of the best actors in the game into the realm of Ghostface is a horror fan's dream come true.

Czerny is joining an already unbelievably strong ensemble cast, including "Scream 5" returning players Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and horror's newest scream queen, Jenna Ortega. Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra are also said to be joining the cast, in addition to the highly-anticipated return of Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed from "Scream 4." The sixth installment of the "Scream" franchise is set to shoot later this summer, supposedly leaving the sleepy, slashery town of Woodsboro and moving to the Big Apple. What this means for Czerny's character we cannot be sure, but the Radio Silence guys know exactly how to let him shine.