Mission: Impossible Actor Henry Czerny Joins Scream 6, Let The Czernaissance Begin!
Henry Czerny is one of those actors that may not be a household name like "Tom Cruise" or "Matthew McConaughey," but if Czerny is attached to the project, trust and believe you're in for a great time. Known primarily for films your dad probably watched ad nauseum on a Sunday afternoon like "Mission: Impossible," "Clear and Present Danger," and "The Ice Storm," Czerny has also made quite the mark in the world of horror, starring in films like "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," and the criminally underseen zombie comedy, "Fido."
As first announced by Deadline, Czerny is now joining the cast of "Scream 6," which tracks considering the directors at the helm. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of Radio Silence, were wise to make him the patriarch of the Le Domas family in "Ready or Not." Reuniting the Radio Silence guys with Czerny is a recipe for success regardless of the project, but bringing one of the best actors in the game into the realm of Ghostface is a horror fan's dream come true.
Czerny is joining an already unbelievably strong ensemble cast, including "Scream 5" returning players Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and horror's newest scream queen, Jenna Ortega. Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra are also said to be joining the cast, in addition to the highly-anticipated return of Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed from "Scream 4." The sixth installment of the "Scream" franchise is set to shoot later this summer, supposedly leaving the sleepy, slashery town of Woodsboro and moving to the Big Apple. What this means for Czerny's character we cannot be sure, but the Radio Silence guys know exactly how to let him shine.
Cast Henry Czerny in everything, you cowards
2023 is going to be a big year for Czerny, In addition to "Scream 6," he'll also be reprising his role of Kittridge in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." I will never for the life of me understand why Czerny isn't one of the most in-demand actors in the business, because he can do it all. He's versatile! He's got great comedic timing! He's handsome! He can sell drama! His voice is weirdly sexy and also makes you feel like you're about to be grounded for skipping curfew! Horror fans can be rabid and obsessive at times (I mean that as a compliment) and given Czerny's existing horror resume, I'm hoping that "Scream 6" will push him into the spotlight and usher in a new path for his career.
If you're not already sold on Czerny, do yourself a favor and look up "Fido." Czerny effortlessly plays the war hero turned government security chief Jonathan Bottoms in an alternate 1950s universe where nuclear war brought about the zombie apocalypse. Czerny steals absolutely every moment he's on screen, which is saying something as he's sharing the show with Billy Connolly, Tim Blake Nelson, Dylan Baker, and Carrie-Anne friggin' Moss. Czerny is an absolute superstar and I cannot wait to see what "Scream 6" has in store for him.
We'll find out when "Scream 6" releases in theaters on March 31, 2023.