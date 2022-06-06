Jenna Ortega Promises A Gorier Ghostface And Kirby's Redemption In Scream 6

Jenna Ortega proved to be one of the best additions to the "Scream" franchise in this year's confusingly titled fifth installment, "Scream." She plays Tara who is the first person attacked in the movie, which is usually a death sentence in this franchise, and despite many brutal injuries she not only survived the cold open but became a crucial character going forward. The relationship she has with her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) is the heart of the movie, so it's no surprise that with the fast-tracked sixth installment in the works, we'll be seeing Tara front and center once again.

In a recent red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ortega was asked about the new "Scream" film — which is coming very soon (like next year soon) — and what she had to say will be music to slasher fans everywhere. Ortega revealed that she has read "part" of the script for "Scream 6," and that Ghostface is even more intimidating than last time.

"It just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot."

She also talked about how excited she was to see a returning "Scream" survivor...