Jenna Ortega Promises A Gorier Ghostface And Kirby's Redemption In Scream 6
Jenna Ortega proved to be one of the best additions to the "Scream" franchise in this year's confusingly titled fifth installment, "Scream." She plays Tara who is the first person attacked in the movie, which is usually a death sentence in this franchise, and despite many brutal injuries she not only survived the cold open but became a crucial character going forward. The relationship she has with her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) is the heart of the movie, so it's no surprise that with the fast-tracked sixth installment in the works, we'll be seeing Tara front and center once again.
In a recent red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ortega was asked about the new "Scream" film — which is coming very soon (like next year soon) — and what she had to say will be music to slasher fans everywhere. Ortega revealed that she has read "part" of the script for "Scream 6," and that Ghostface is even more intimidating than last time.
"It just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot."
She also talked about how excited she was to see a returning "Scream" survivor...
Kirby lives!
Hayden Panettiere was believed dead in "Scream 4," which broke the hearts of many "Scream 4" fans because she was far and away the fan-favorite character of that movie, but a small Easter Egg in "Scream" showed that her character, Kirby, did indeed survive. There was a scene where Jack Quaid's character was watching a video on the "Stab" films (these are the movies within the movie based on the events in this cinematic universe) and a recommended video on that screen was "an interview with Woodsboro survivor Kirby Reed."
She was officially announced as joining the cast of "Scream 6" early last month, and when ET talked with Ortega they brought up Kirby's return. Ortega said that Kirby was one of her favorite characters from the whole franchise and she's excited for Panettiere to come back and "redeem" her.
In the "Scream" world, you never know who's in it for the long haul. The legacy characters are fair game now more than ever and the franchise has a history of permanently killing off the fan's favorite characters (we still miss you, Randy!), which is one of the things that makes the "Scream" franchise such effective horror — nobody's off-limits!
"Scream 6" doesn't have an official title yet, but we do know that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are coming back to direct and the film has a release date of March 31, 2023. They better get to shooting soon!