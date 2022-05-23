Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Time To Pick A Side

If you're just now joining us on the Tom Cruise whistle-stop movie tour, the film we had all been calling "Mission: Impossible 7" since before I can remember now has an official title: "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." Not only that, it now has an official trailer.

The unveiling of the title for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" came late last month with the exhibition of footage during the annual CinemaCon event for theater owners in Las Vegas. Fast forward a month later to the present, and we're all looking down the barrel of another major Cruise sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."

Ahead of that movie's release, the trailer for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" leaked online — but who wants to watch a leaked trailer when you can watch the official one from Paramount Pictures? "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" sees Cruise returning for the seventh time as IMF (Impossible Missions Force) agent Ethan Hunt, and as always, he'll be running (and running) and risking life and limb in crazy action stunts that he has performed himself (because that's just how Cruise rolls).

"Dead Reckoning Part One" is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and the stacked cast includes Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Frederick Schmidt, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss.

Check out the trailer for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," below.