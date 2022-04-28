Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Footage Reaction: Tom Cruise Defies Death, Again [CinemaCon 2022]

Today's the last day of CinemaCon and it could certainly be argued that they've been saving the best for last. It's been some time since Tom Cruise last put his body on the line to provide us with memorable thrills in 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." The incredibly long-running franchise happens to boast one of the longest tenures of a movie star portraying a single action hero — much longer than that of Daniel Craig's recently-completed run as James Bond or Robert Downey Jr.'s as Tony Stark! With Cruise back and ready to reprise his role as Ethan Hunt alongside director Christopher McQuarrie for the next few installments, fans are left to wait in eager anticipation over how the creative team could possibly one-up themselves after the heart-stopping set pieces featured throughout "Fallout." Well, Tom Cruise is either going to find a way to do exactly that ... or die trying.

And the newly revealed title seems to emphasize that. The film will be titled "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One."

Paramount has seen fit to cast an even more exciting ensemble of newly-cast stars for the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, with Haley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, and even original cast member from the 1996 "Mission: Impossible," Henry Czerny, set to star in the upcoming film. The talk of the day is sure to be the new footage screened for lucky attendees at CinemaCon, which we were lucky enough to have boots on the ground for with /Film's Ben Pearson. Check out all the exciting details of the next "Mission: Impossible" movie below!