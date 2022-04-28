Mission: Impossible 7 Is Now Called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One [CinemaCon 2022]

The "Fast & Furious" movies aren't the only action franchise with a two-part finale in the works. Paramount used its panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to announce "Mission: Impossible 7" is now titled "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One," with "Part Two" expected to serve as Tom Cruise's swan song on the franchise. (Assuming he doesn't kill himself along the way. No, seriously, this is a real concern for me.)

"Dead Reckoning – Part One and Two" are both being written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who took over as the series' helmer with "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" in 2015. The original plan was to shoot the films back-to-back, but the pandemic prevented that from happening. What's more, the health crisis reportedly caused "Dead Reckoning – Part One" to skyrocket in cost, with its budget now said to be a hefty $290 million. Keep in mind, this doesn't include the future costs for marketing, which are bound to be substantial for a tentpole of this magnitude.