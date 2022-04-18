Top Gun: Maverick Featurette: Believe It Or Not, Tom Cruise Risked His Life To Make Another Movie

Some have been quick to proclaim that the age of the movie star is dead and gone. They may have a very valid point, admittedly, given just how much moviegoer tastes have changed (and been forcibly changed) over recent years to prioritize viewing spectacle-driven franchise IP over almost any other movie out there — particularly those driven by brand-name actors. You still see cases where individuals like Tom Holland can almost singlehandedly lift a movie like "Uncharted," but doesn't that mostly just go back to familiarity and residual goodwill from audiences seeing the actor in "Spider-Man"? In any case, I maintain that the concept of the movie star will is not dead as long as Tom Cruise is still alive.

You might want to sit down for this, but the face of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise lead and chronic adrenaline junkie who defies death on a regular basis is back at it again. Who knew! One of the most highly-anticipated upcoming blockbusters, "Top Gun: Maverick," has actually been a holdover from those pre-pandemic days. Originally slated to release in July of 2019, the film was initially pushed back to June of 2020 ... in other words, right smack dab into the quarantine shutdown period that ruined the carefully-laid plans of countless movies in the industry. Delayed several times over before ultimately landing on its current release date of next month, we're finally entering the point where the marketing can ramp up ahead of its release.

The long-in-development "Top Gun" sequel has marketed itself as maintaining the realism, naturalism, and verisimilitude of the original Tony Scott classic, with director Joseph Kosinski (along with writer and frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie) finding ways to get the camera into the cockpit of fighter jets that Cruise is actually ensconced in. Thus far, the trailers have promised a visceral thrill-ride that needs to be seen on the big screen, and that's what the latest featurette released for the film is emphasizing as well. Check out the new behind-the-scenes footage below.