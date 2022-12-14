Scream 6 Trailer: All Aboard The Scream Train

May we all be as lucky to find ourselves someone as deeply committed as Ghostface. In one form or another, the masked menace of Woodsboro has haunted those poor residents — or, rather, one very specific group of residents — for a little over 25 years to this point. Clumsy, ineffectual, and borderline masochistic, the respective central antagonist(s) behind every "Scream" film has given our heroes a worthy enemy and a debilitating case of PTSD, to go along with it. After this year's absurdly-titled "Scream" (or, as the more cultured among us prefer, "Scr5am") passed the torch from our original trio of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, and David Arquette's Dewey Riley (gone but never forgotten) to a new generation of protagonists, "Scream 6" will continue their story ... but with a very familiar face dogging their every step.

If you thought you were safe leaving the unfriendly confines of Woodsboro, think again. "Scream 6," aka "Scream VI," will see the action shift to the Big Apple itself, New York City, providing a whole new dynamic and environment for the kind of social satire that this horror franchise has always thrived in. With the charismatic young cast led by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding ready to take the center stage for themselves (though not without a couple of returning legacy characters), this newest installment of the series is sure to shake things up in a big way. Check out the newly-released trailer below!