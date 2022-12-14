Scream 6 Trailer: All Aboard The Scream Train
May we all be as lucky to find ourselves someone as deeply committed as Ghostface. In one form or another, the masked menace of Woodsboro has haunted those poor residents — or, rather, one very specific group of residents — for a little over 25 years to this point. Clumsy, ineffectual, and borderline masochistic, the respective central antagonist(s) behind every "Scream" film has given our heroes a worthy enemy and a debilitating case of PTSD, to go along with it. After this year's absurdly-titled "Scream" (or, as the more cultured among us prefer, "Scr5am") passed the torch from our original trio of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, and David Arquette's Dewey Riley (gone but never forgotten) to a new generation of protagonists, "Scream 6" will continue their story ... but with a very familiar face dogging their every step.
If you thought you were safe leaving the unfriendly confines of Woodsboro, think again. "Scream 6," aka "Scream VI," will see the action shift to the Big Apple itself, New York City, providing a whole new dynamic and environment for the kind of social satire that this horror franchise has always thrived in. With the charismatic young cast led by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding ready to take the center stage for themselves (though not without a couple of returning legacy characters), this newest installment of the series is sure to shake things up in a big way. Check out the newly-released trailer below!
Watch the Scream VI trailer
On a scale of 1-10, how much would you never read another word I wrote online if I resorted to a hacky, cringe-worthy and extremely forced way to sum up the first official footage of "Scream VI"? Brace yourselves, folks, because I'm about to do it anyway.
Well, that sure looks like a scream.
Less than 12 months after its predecessor first arrived in theaters, we've already received our first look at what I'm now referring to as "Scream: Ghostface in the City." Directed by returning filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not"), "Scream VI" comes from a screenplay written by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt. Thus far, plot details have been held under more secrecy than the various identities of each Ghostface killer, but the big picture is finally beginning to come into focus. The sixth film in the franchise will see the returns of Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter, her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega), and their friends Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding), the surviving cast of new characters first introduced in this past year's "Scream."
While the film will see Courteney Cox reprising her role as Gale Weathers and even Hayden Panettiere's return as Kirby Reed from the brilliant "Scream 4," the illustrious Neve Campbell will shockingly not be brought back for another ride. In her stead, a new batch of actors has joined the cast, including "Ready or Not" final girl Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Dermot Mulroney, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, and Devyn Nekoda.
The apparently much gorier "Scream VI" will slice and dice its way into theaters on March 10th, 2023.