Ghostface Will Have One Major Advantage In Scream 6, According To Melissa Barrera

During the interview, Barrera says that putting Ghostface in a big city makes it "like 20 times more mortifying." She went on to explain that in a city like New York, the inhabitants are all doing their own thing and keeping to themselves, so that if someone is screaming for help, there's no assistance to be found. "Everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that,' so it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that." Of course, this is not to disparage New Yorkers specifically, but more so the ways that being in heavily populated areas socializes people to disregard whatever chaos is happening around them.

"Someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help," Barrera said. "No one comes to help them." In a fascinating ending to the conversation, Barrera said, "Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much," which leads me to believe that we're definitely getting a scene of Ghostface attacking someone either in front of a crowd, or just outside the public view, muffled by the sounds of the streets. I've been fantasy booking for months about a scene featuring Ghostface on a subway train, so if this is Barrera hinting that I'll get my wish, March 31, 2023 can't get here quickly enough.