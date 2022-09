Ghostface Will Have One Major Advantage In Scream 6, According To Melissa Barrera

The little town of Woodsboro has given Elm Street, Camp Crystal Lake, and Haddonfield a run for their money for over 25 years, but Ghostface is finally treading new ground by harassing their victims around the Big Apple. We don't know a lot about the plot of the upcoming sixth installment of the "Scream" series, but we do know that the Carpenter sisters (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) have left the site of their slasher survival and headed to New York City to try and start their lives anew. This is exciting for franchise fans who have been dying to see Ghostface out of their comfort zone, and allows directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to escape the incomparable shadow cast by the late, great Wes Craven.

Melissa Barrera recently sat down with bonafide "Scream" super-fan Perri Nemiroff over at Collider to talk a bit about the upcoming film, with Barrera making an interesting point when it comes to how Ghostface could fare outside of Woodsboro. Tracking down a handful of specific victims in a small town is one thing, but trying to discreetly find a person in New York City sounds like an impossible task. Hell, there's probably a Letterboxd list out there of films all about "Trying To Find Someone in NYC." Yet as Barrera explains it, the hustle and bustle of the big city gives Ghostface an unexpected advantage: People are conditioned to ignore the people around them.