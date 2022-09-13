Ghostface Will Have One Major Advantage In Scream 6, According To Melissa Barrera
The little town of Woodsboro has given Elm Street, Camp Crystal Lake, and Haddonfield a run for their money for over 25 years, but Ghostface is finally treading new ground by harassing their victims around the Big Apple. We don't know a lot about the plot of the upcoming sixth installment of the "Scream" series, but we do know that the Carpenter sisters (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) have left the site of their slasher survival and headed to New York City to try and start their lives anew. This is exciting for franchise fans who have been dying to see Ghostface out of their comfort zone, and allows directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to escape the incomparable shadow cast by the late, great Wes Craven.
Melissa Barrera recently sat down with bonafide "Scream" super-fan Perri Nemiroff over at Collider to talk a bit about the upcoming film, with Barrera making an interesting point when it comes to how Ghostface could fare outside of Woodsboro. Tracking down a handful of specific victims in a small town is one thing, but trying to discreetly find a person in New York City sounds like an impossible task. Hell, there's probably a Letterboxd list out there of films all about "Trying To Find Someone in NYC." Yet as Barrera explains it, the hustle and bustle of the big city gives Ghostface an unexpected advantage: People are conditioned to ignore the people around them.
'No one comes to help'
During the interview, Barrera says that putting Ghostface in a big city makes it "like 20 times more mortifying." She went on to explain that in a city like New York, the inhabitants are all doing their own thing and keeping to themselves, so that if someone is screaming for help, there's no assistance to be found. "Everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that,' so it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that." Of course, this is not to disparage New Yorkers specifically, but more so the ways that being in heavily populated areas socializes people to disregard whatever chaos is happening around them.
"Someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help," Barrera said. "No one comes to help them." In a fascinating ending to the conversation, Barrera said, "Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much," which leads me to believe that we're definitely getting a scene of Ghostface attacking someone either in front of a crowd, or just outside the public view, muffled by the sounds of the streets. I've been fantasy booking for months about a scene featuring Ghostface on a subway train, so if this is Barrera hinting that I'll get my wish, March 31, 2023 can't get here quickly enough.