Scream 6 Trailer Breakdown: There's A New Kind Of Ghostface Killer In Town

In New York City, nobody can hear you scream ... or, at least, that's the idea behind "Scream 6." We're certainly not in Woodsboro anymore, as the newest installment of the classic horror franchise takes the action from one coast to the other. As seen in the full-length trailer for the upcoming slasher sequel, the surviving young heroes from 2022's (somewhat unimaginatively-titled) "Scream" are back once again, seemingly at a safe enough remove from the horrific killings perpetrated by the murderer(s) last time out. Instead, their past appears to have come back to haunt them in very literal fashion, giving viewers the novelty of seeing the Ghostface costume out and about among the streets, bodegas, and subways of New York City as they hunt their next unfortunate victim.

As you'd expect with any franchise that's lasted this long, the footage comes loaded with all sorts of neat Easter eggs, references, and teases for what's to come. Though Wes Craven is sadly gone, his legacy remains alive and well through what looks like one of the most gnarly and brutal additions to the series yet. Regardless of new faces, returning ones, or blasts from the past, there's not a single person who feels safe here ... and that's exactly how the horror director who started it all would've liked it. Check out our intensive breakdown of the "Scream 6" footage below!