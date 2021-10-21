No One Knows Which Killer Killed Who In The Original Scream

For an entire generation of horror fans, "Scream" is one of the most important films in our lives. The film responsible for the rebirth of the slasher genre and arguably the best meta horror film of all time, there's a reason "Scream" is an early favorite to win the /Film Greatest Horror Franchise Ever bracket. What separates "Scream" from a lot of the other slasher greats has always been the focus on survivors Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) as the throughline of the franchise, and constantly changing who is responsible for donning the Ghostface mask and terrorizing Woodsboro and beyond.

In the first "Scream" movie, the Ghostface killers are revealed to be Sidney's boyfriend Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and his best friend/lover Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). The reveal of Sidney's boyfriend being responsible for her torment and the death of her mother the year previously was a shock, and the reveal that he was working in tandem with Stu made it even more difficult for Sidney to process. However, we only ever see the one Ghostface at a time throughout the film committing crimes. Even when it's very clear that Billy and Stu are working together, like when Ghostface is in one location and then magically appears in a different one almost immediately after, there's no discernable way to tell who was killed by Billy and who was killed by Stu.

Considering the Ghostface murders were performed by stuntmen, not even Ulrich or Lillard have any clue who killed who.