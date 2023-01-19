Scream 6 Trailer: Ghostface Takes Manhattan In The Latest Franchise Entry

A new trailer for the upcoming "Scream VI" has dropped, promising more Ghostfaced mayhem and a new location. Returning filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not") helm the new entry, from a screenplay written by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt based on Kevin Williamson's characters. While the first five installments of the Wes Craven/Williamson-created franchise have taken the body count as high as it could go in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California (and a sequel set in Ohio), the latest chapter brings the slicing and dicing to New York City.

The survivor-based franchise began with "Scream" in 1996, the beating heart of the teen horror movie reign throughout the '90s. Its resilient final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has appeared in every sequel to go toe-to-toe with whoever dons the Ghostface mask, until now — in Campbell's words, "I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise," and so she passes the baton to Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. The pair play young sisters who barely made it through re-quel "Scream" (2022) alive and, along with the Meeks-Martin twins (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding) and a legacy character or two, head east to the Big Apple in search of some needed R&R, where a new Ghostface emerges.

In less than a year after "Scr5am," Paramount Pictures dropped a teaser for "Scream VI," which showcases a cat-and-mouse stalking incident aboard a NY subway car.