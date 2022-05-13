Scream 6 Script Is 'Really Good,' Courteney Cox Teases

It's a great time to be a "Scream" fan. Not only was this year's most recent installment of the franchise a massive success that stayed true to the spirit of the original trilogy, but there seems to be no slowing down in the production of "Scream 6," which will feature the returns of Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, and even Hayden Panettiere as Kirby. That's right: Kirby's still alive. The fan favorite's survival was confirmed in a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in "Scream 5," and it looks like the franchise has now fully committed to bringing the character back in a major role.

Although it's way too soon in the production process to say anything for certain, Courteney Cox is excited about the film so far. "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one," she told Entertainment Tonight. "You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything."

With "Scream 6" currently scheduled to come out as early as March 2023, this would make it the second-fastest produced sequel in the franchise's history, beat by only a few months by "Scream 2," which came out less than a year after the original's release. Although I'm sure many fans will be concerned about the final cut of "Scream 6" being rushed as a result of its unusually short production time, "Scream 2" serves as proof that these movies can still be amazing when made on a time crunch.

The original "Scream" was more tightly-paced, but I'd argue "Scream 2" was even better overall. This was the film that introduced the in-universe "Stab" movies and effortlessly incorporated them into the narrative. It featured Gale's chase scene, Sidney and Hallie having to crawl out of the police car, and the opening movie theater kills — three of the most effectively terrifying sequences in the entire franchise.