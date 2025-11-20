Can Zootopia 2 Give Disney Another $1 Billion Box Office Hit In 2025?

It's been an up-and-down rollercoaster of a year at the box office, but Disney has the potential to help the industry end the year on a high note. That's because the long-awaited "Zootopia 2" is set to hit theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday, which is poised to deliver one of the biggest openings of 2025 thus far. The first "Zootopia" was a massive $1 billion hit in 2016. The question is, can Disney capture that same lightning in a bottle once again with the sequel?

As of this writing, the numbers are very much on the side of "Zootopia 2" having a good shot at $1 billion worldwide. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the sequel is currently expected to pull in between $102 and $122 million next weekend, per Box Office Theory. However, since the movie is opening mid-week, that number is expected to grow as high as $185 million for the full five-day Wednesday to Sunday stretch. Earlier estimates were slightly more conservative but still massive, coming in at $125 million or more across the full five days (per Deadline).

Either way, this is shaping up to be a stellar debut. The sequel will have some competition from "Wicked: For Good," which is set for a monster opening this upcoming weekend. Even so, we've seen time and time again that two big movies can exist at once. "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" in 2023. "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" last year. There's no reason these two blockbusters can't live side by side and rule the Thanksgiving box office.

The "Zootopia" sequel once again centers on cops Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). This time, the pair are investigating a big mystery when Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia, turning the animal metropolis upside down.