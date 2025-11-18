Demon Slayer Succeeded At The Box Office Where Most Movies Fail In 2025

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle" simply cannot be stopped at the box office. Even after ten weekends, the blockbuster anime is still hanging around in over 180 theaters in the U.S., which is extremely rare for any movie these days. But this film has become a downright global sensation, the likes of which we don't see too often in the pandemic era. Case in point, the latest entry in the "Demon Slayer" franchise has now become a smash hit in China as well, which doesn't happen very often anymore.

Last weekend, "Infinity Castle" opened in China, pulling in a hugely impressive $52.4 million. With that, the film has now amassed $730 million worldwide and counting. This year, it trails only "Jurassic World Rebirth" ($868.8 million), "A Minecraft Movie" ($957.9 million), "Lilo & Sitch" ($1.03 billion), and the homegrown Chinese animated record-breaker "Ne Zha 2" ($2 billion).

When all's said and done, "Demon Slayer" should at least pass the $800 million mark, which would make it one of the top 25 highest-grossing animated movies of all time, hovering around "Shrek the Third" ($808.3 million) and "Coco" ($814.6 million). That's very good company to be in.

Beyond that, it's increasingly rare for any outside movie to make major money in China these days. Hollywood has had to all but abandon its dependence on the Chinese box office, with very few international movies making meaningful money in that country anymore. In 2025, just eight movies produced outside of China have made at least $20 million, with "Jurassic World Rebirth" leading the pack with $79 million. In 2019, dozens of films hit that mark, with nine making over $100 million. Times have changed, and Chinese audiences have increasingly favored homegrown titles.