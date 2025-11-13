Wicked: For Good Poised To Become One Of The Biggest Box Office Hits Of 2025

After a bumpy several weeks, things are looking up at the box office. Theater owners finally had reason to cheer after "Predator: Badlands" posted a bigger-than-expected $80 million global opening. The situation is only going to get better as November continues to unfold, particularly as the release of the much-anticipated "Wicked: For Good" is just around the corner. It now seems like Universal Pictures and director Jon M. Chu are going to deliver one of the biggest movies of 2025 overall.

Previously, it was reported that the sequel was eyeing an opening in the $112 to $115 million range. That would have been right in line with last year's "Wicked," which opened to $112.5 million on its way to an eventual $756.4 million worldwide. However, those figures may be on the lowest end of the spectrum. Instead, "For Good" is currently eyeing a possible domestic opening of $160-$190 million when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter's estimates were also more bullish than what was previously reported, at $115 to $120 million.

The biggest domestic opening weekends of 2025 belong to "A Minecraft Movie" ($162.7 million), "Lilo & Stitch" ($146 million), "Superman" ($125 million), and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" ($117.6 million). As such, it appears Chu's musical has a shot at taking the crown in that department. That figures to be just the tip of the iceberg, though.

The sequel centers on Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), who are estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. Elphaba has been demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West as she lives in exile, continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals, even as she desperately tries to expose the truth she harbors about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).