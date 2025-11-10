5 Reasons Why Predator: Badlands Dominated The Box Office

For the first time in seven years, a Predator has taken their place atop the box office. That's because Disney and 20th Century Studios unleashed director Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator: Badlands" in theaters this past weekend. It turns out that audiences were happier than expected to turn up for one of these movies on the big screen, as it exceeded everyone's expectations.

"Badlands" opened to $40 million domestically, easily taking the top spot on the charts. Heading into the weekend, estimates for "Badlands" were hovering closer to the mid-$20 million range. Similarly, the movie also pulled in $40 million overseas for an $80 million global debut. Again, it was expected to open in the $30 million range internationally, so it over-performed worldwide. It's rare to see a movie blow so significantly beyond its tracking, but that's precisely what happened here.

That means "Badlands" now owns the biggest debut ever for a "Predator" movie at the box office, overtaking 2004's "Alien vs. Predator," which opened to $38.2 million en route to $177.4 million worldwide. This time, the franchise didn't need an assist from the presence of Xenomorphs. Yes, "Badlands" is connected to the "Alien" franchise, but it wasn't sold as a big crossover. Instead, it stood on its own two feet.

So, what went right here? How did Disney bring this property back to the big screen so successfully? We're going to go over the biggest reasons why "Predator: Badlands" was a sizable hit at the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.