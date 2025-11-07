Predator: Badlands Is A Major Sci-Fi Crossover Done Right

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Predator: Badlands."

If this is any indication of where the "Predator" franchise is headed in the years ahead, consider us fully and completely in the bag for whatever comes next. Starting with 2022's "Prey," director Dan Trachtenberg put on a clinic on how to successfully revitalize and reimagine a classic property for modern blockbuster filmmaking — simply by introducing instant fan-favorite characters that audiences would eagerly follow from one story to the next. It's a shockingly forward-thinking approach that defies most conventional thinking these days, oftentimes prioritizing lazy sequel-bait writing or "expanded universe" bullet points catering to conference rooms full of suits. Then came this year's animated "Killer of Killers" and especially "Predator: Badlands," the latter of which couldn't possibly be a more ideal example of crossover ambitions done right.

On its face, "Badlands" doesn't appear all that interested in teeing things up for the inevitable "Alien vs Predator" reboot reported to be in the cards ... and that's exactly what makes it so effective. The only real setup for the crossing of the extraterrestrial streams is limited to what has already been shown in the marketing. Elle Fanning's Weyland-Yutani synths Thia and Tessa, along with the rest of the company's intrusive presence on the "death planet" Genna, are the extent of any actual bridge between either side of the franchise divide. No Xenomorphs, no conspicuous-looking eggs, no teases that Michael Fassbender's murderous David is lurking around any corners. It's as counterintuitive a move as we've seen in any recent genre movie.

It's also the correct one. By doing more with less, Trachtenberg proves that not all brand expansions are built equally. And, thanks to some surprising amounts of studio restraint, "Badlands" has us more excited for the future than ever before.