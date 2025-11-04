Predator: Badlands Review: Dan Trachtenberg Delivers The Most Radical Predator Film Since The Original

I've seen enough: Dan Trachtenberg is three for three and the "Predator" universe remains in tremendously capable hands. Revitalizing a beloved property that had fallen on hard times shouldn't have ever worked this well or looked this easy, but the results are officially in and they simply cannot be denied. One great film may be an exception. Two could be chalked up as an unlikely coincidence. But three? Three's a trend, baby, and Trachtenberg's latest proves that both 2022's "Prey" and this year's animated surprise "Killer of Killers" were no flukes at all. With "Predator: Badlands," this unofficial trilogy declares itself as less a proof of concept and more a statement of intent. This is what modern "Predator" can be and these are the heights this franchise is truly capable of, the movie might as well be announcing to the world. Within its first 30 minutes — roughly the amount of time it takes for the gorgeously stylized title card to finally pop up with a flourish — audiences will consider this message received, loud and clear.

As soon as this newest installment was announced and its premise laid bare, fans immediately made their opinions known. A "Predator" narrative with a Yautja as the protagonist couldn't possibly be more antithetical to the established tropes and traditions of this sci-fi/action series. Whether it be the jungles of Central America, the bustling Los Angeles cityscape, the wilderness of colonial America, or even the unforgiving confines of an alien game preserve, the concept has stayed largely the same from one sequel to the next. Hapless humans find themselves at the mercy of relentless Yautja and are forced to defend their (supposed) place at the top of the food chain ... or, more likely, die trying in the most gruesome of ways.

But by turning this on its head and daring us to align our sympathies with the hunting-happy devil, "Badlands" pulls off what any good studio movie should strive to do. Where so many blockbusters nowadays seem content to play things painfully safe (looking at you, "The Mandalorian and Grogu") or aspire to little more than a Greatest Hits collection (hello, "Alien: Romulus"), this one all but revels in pushing boundaries and challenging our own preconceived notions. Such an abrupt change of pace may give some pause to the diehards but, well, is there a Yautja equivalent to that saying about making an omelet and breaking a few eggs? For everyone else, several big swings and no shortage of ambition will leave viewers buzzing. Ultimately, time will almost certainly be kind to the most radical "Predator" since the 1987 original.