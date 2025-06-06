Predator: Killer Of Killers Review: The Franchise Goes Animated To Spectacular Results

Dare I suggest that studios tend to overthink franchises these days? With all due respect to the "Predator" movies — which I happen to enjoy more often than not, thank you very much — it's not exactly the most difficult concept to grasp. You gather a bunch of overmatched human characters in an interesting setting, throw a hyper-violent Yautja or two into the mix, and sit back and watch the carnage unfold. It's as simple and straightforward a premise as it gets, standing firm against the typical studio thought process of making things unnecessarily convoluted with each and every installment. That's not to say it's always worked out that way in practice, of course. After "Predator 2" took the action from Central American to the concrete jungle of Los Angeles to mixed results, the one-two punch of "Predators" and especially "The Predator" in the 2010s mostly just helped define the limitations of this material. (If you're feeling brave, there's the bizarro "Alien vs Predator" sub-franchise and its diminishing returns to deal with, too.) A reimagining and change of pace were most definitely in order, and Dan Trachtenberg responded with an exclamation point through the back-to-basics, no-frills thrills of "Prey."

Trachtenberg wasn't quite done performing minor miracles, as it turns out, and his latest one (co-directed by Josh Wassung) comes in the most unexpected of packages – "Predator: Killer of Killers." A direct-to-TV animated movie for a series that's never ventured into those waters before has typically been a risky proposition, running the gamut from something as bold and influential as The Wachowski Sisters' "The Animatrix" to, uh, the forgettable nonsense of 2008's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." For an IP that had only recently rebounded in a major way, the idea of following the widespread acclaim of "Prey" with an anthology film dumped on Hulu felt like a curious choice at best. At worst, it might have given fans and wider audiences alike reason to pause.

Instead, the future of "Predator" has never felt brighter in the wake of "Killer of Killers." Unlike the Yautja's active camouflage, all those promising trailers have proven to be no illusion at all. Trachtenberg's precise direction and attention to detail continue to be some of the shrewdest weapons this franchise has ever had at its disposal, making for a spectacular tableau of action sequences and grounded emotion to rival any of its live-action counterparts. But it's the dazzling work of Wassung's animation studio The Third Floor (a visual effects company founded by ex-ILM employees making their animated film debut, mind you) that ends up stealing the show. With the two joining forces, "Killer of Killers" is as vital, brutal, and visually stunning as any "Predator" film before and a thoroughly unique addition to the franchise.