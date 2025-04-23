The Predator: Badlands Trailer May Have Just Teased An Alien Crossover

It's easy to assume that following the massive success of "Prey," director Dan Trachtenberg has been given free rein for whatever his next hunt with the new dreadlocked race of death-dealers entails, and that includes crossing flight paths with the "Alien" universe as well. He isn't the first to do it, of course. Ever since the 1990 film "Predator 2" introduced the Xenomorph skull (which the trailer feels like its giving a nod to as well), the two species have been at odds with each other across comics, video games, and some of the franchise's most critically panned movies, which still rank among the lowest-rated. However, with the reveal of Fanning's character being an artificial human from Weyland Yutani, Trachtenberg might actually be rebuilding broken bridges and teeing up a third theatrical round for the two monsters – and he wouldn't be the only director against the idea.

Following the massive success of "Alien: Romulus," director Fede Álvarez revealed that he actually had an idea for another "Alien vs. Predator" that he'd get on board with, but only under one condition. "Maybe it's something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan," he told Deadline. "Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with 'Dusk Till Dawn.' I'll direct a half, and he'll direct another half." With this and "Alien: Earth" also on the way, what might've been said in jest could sincerely be happening further down the line.

We'll just have to see how the hunt ends when "Predator: Badlands" arrives in theaters on November 7, 2025.