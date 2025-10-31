Can Predator Become A Box Office Threat Once Again With Badlands?

For the first time in seven years, a new "Predator" movie is making its way to theaters. After sending both "Prey" and the animated "Predator: Killer of Killers" directly to Hulu, Disney is hoping that director Dan Trachtenberg can deliver a theatrical hit with the live-action "Predator: Badlands." The question is, will enough people turn up to turn this pricey sci-fi flick into a box office success?

As of this writing, "Badlands" is expected to pull in between $17 and $25 million domestically when it debuts next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That is, admittedly, on the low side for a movie of this size. Disney was probably aiming for something closer to last year's "Alien: Romulus," which opened to $42 million en route to an eventual $350.8 million worldwide total against an $80 million budget.

If current projections hold, Trachtenberg's latest will fall somewhere between 2010's "Predators" ($24.7 million opening/$127.2 million worldwide) and 2018's "The Predator" ($24.6 million opening/$160.5 million worldwide). Then again, this franchise has always had a lower ceiling than "Alien," for example. The highest-grossing entry, somewhat ironically, is 2004's "Alien vs. Predator" at $177.4 million worldwide. The standalone "Predator" films have always hovered closer to the $100 million mark globally, no matter what the budget.

The original 1987 "Predator" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was a big hit that grossed $98.2 million theatrically, but that was on an $18 million budget. In this case, Disney needs a much bigger result. While the budget has yet to be confirmed, given the scale previewed in the trailers, it's unlikely to come in at less than the $80 million spent on "Romulus." For comparison's sake, Trachtenberg spent $65 million making "Prey," which was met with widespread acclaim but dumped directly to Hulu in 2022.