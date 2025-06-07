Predator: Killer Of Killers Has A Valuable Lesson For Another Classic Sci-Fi Horror Franchise

2025 really is a great year for "Predator" fans. Not only are we set to see another live-action instalment from Dan Trachtenberg with "Predator: Badlands" but the "Prey" director has casually dropped an animated film that's unquestionably one for the history books (co-directed by Joshua Wassung).

Throwing less of a curveball and more of a killer frisbee at the franchise, "Predator: Killer of Killers" tees up a compelling anthology to begin with, only for it to surprise us in its final act and reveal we've been watching one story that spans centuries. Breaking through the language barrier and anything else that the Yautja throw at them, our hunted heroes unite in a final battle that is as awesome as everything we've seen in the time-shifting tale so far, and sets the bar not just for the franchise that started all the way back in 1987, but another breed of space beasts that the Predators have had run-ins with in the past.

Without even trying and amidst the sword, shield, and bullet-dodging brilliance of his anarchic animated entry, the filmmakers have laid down a blueprint that doesn't need to just be revisited in the "Predator" franchise. Instead, there's a dark corner of cinematic space that if given the right stories to tell, could set up what's been all but confirmed following a recent trailer. We need an animated "Alien" movie and it needs to end with the Predators and our heroes taking on the Xenomorphs in the future.