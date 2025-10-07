Predator: Badlands' Age Rating Will Leave Fans Confused (But It Makes Sense)

There are a handful of things you expect from a "Predator" movie: building tension, jump scares, active camouflage, that cool three-dot laser reticle for the plasmacaster, and somebody coyly referencing an Arnold Schwarzenegger one-liner. Oh, and blood. Lots of it typically. Viscera, hyperviolence, foley artists working overtime, the whole nine yards. That last bit typically puts you firmly in the R-rated category, where every previous mainline "Predator" film, from the original all the way down to "Prey," has lived. But "Predator: Badlands" is breaking that tradition.

The movie looks to receive a PG-13 rating, and to hear director Dan Trachtenberg and producer Ben Rosenblatt tell it, that was the goal from early on. In a set visit report published by IGN, Trachtenberg and Rosenblatt (who previously collaborated on the exceptional and still-underrated "Prey") discussed why this was the time to dodge the R-rating, as well as why they hope this won't take anything away from the film that they've created.

"Our hope for it is that it can be a PG-13 that feels like an R," Rosenblatt explained. The reason? "Badlands" takes place on an unsettled alien planet, with the only characters being the Yautja protagonist Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and a squad of Weyland-Yutani synthetics. Hence, the movie looks to feature plenty of blood and gore, but not the type – specifically, the human kind — that the MPA typically blanches at.