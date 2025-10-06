The Predator: Badlands Trailer Finally Finds A Way To Expand The Legendary Sci-Fi Series

Over at Warner Bros., the MonsterVerse has been built up over the last decade and change as the U.S.' answer to the Toho kaiju cycles, with Godzilla, Kong, Mothra, and other giant monsters menacing the Earth. Up until now, though, the Xenomorphs and Yautja have mostly been enough for the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises, but each successive sequel has introduced some variation on the creatures, if not an outright new one. (Think the Alien Queen from "Aliens" or the Super Predator from "The Predator.") "Alien" films like "Prometheus" have even introduced the idea of a black fluid that can mutate beings into new monsters. So, given this growing roster of creatures, could 20th Century Studios be expanding the shared "Alien" and "Predator" universe into a full-blown CreatureVerse?

Most recently, FX's "Alien: Earth" introduced several new deadly creatures into the franchises' lore, and it's still not been revealed where the doomed spaceship Maginot picked these beasties up from. If "Alien" were a property on its own, one could assume that the ship found these creatures on Origae-6 (or a planet like it), where the black mutagen has infected the local flora and fauna. Yet, now we have this unnamed planet from "Badlands" in the mix. Could these creatures perhaps have originated there? After all, the giant tentacled orb in the "Badlands" trailer looks a helluva lot like T.Ocellus, the tentacled eyeball creature who made a splash in "Alien: Earth" season 1. Moreover, it seems the Weyland-Yutani corporation is aggressively pursuing its interest of capturing bioweapons there, too, what with all the Elle Fannings and whatnot. We don't even know when in the "Alien"/"Predator" timeline(s) "Badlands" takes place. Could it be concurrent with "Alien: Earth," making it the first "Predator" film to be set further into the future?

Whatever the case may be, there's no doubt that very exciting things are happening within both franchises. If Trachtenberg's previous "Predator" films are any indication, we are in store for even more surprises when "Predator: Badlands" hits theaters on November 7, 2025.