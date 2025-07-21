The Predator: Badlands Trailer Creatively Bends One Key Rule From The Alien Franchise

If fans were skeptical over just how much of the "Alien" franchise was going to crossover into "Predator: Badlands" in its first teaser, now they can be sure that Weyland-Yutani is going to be all over the upcoming sequel, thanks to the arrival of a brand new trailer. Revealing more of Elle Fanning's wise-cracking android that comes with a few loose wires, and an epic showdown between a very aggressive lifeform and a Powerloader at the end, one thing that might have caught the attention of die-hard fans of both franchises is the small squad of soldiers that our heroic (yep, you read that right) Predator is up against.

Around the 1:26 mark, the aforementioned army is seen wandering through what looks like a storage facility, most likely on the hunt for our young Yautja (confirmed as Dek and played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), who's out for something to prove. What's interesting about this particular squad is that, thanks to a quick pause, we can see that these soldiers aren't even human and appear to be multiple models of the same android. This brief glimpse marks a first in "Alien" film history, given that no milk-blooded bot in that franchise has ever come initially armed and dangerous – but why would they? As Lance Henriksen's Bishop points out in "Aliens," "It is impossible for me to harm or, by omission of action, allow to be harmed, a human being." But of course, it's not a human that they're after now, is it?